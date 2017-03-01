Diplomats told Ottawa trade deal was ...

Diplomats told Ottawa trade deal was dead, ministers insisted otherwise: docs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Yorkton This Week & Enterprise

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Minister of International Trade Chrystia Freeland take part in a meeting at the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. In the days following Donald Trump's surprise victory, Canadian diplomats in Washington repeatedly warned Ottawa that the massive Trans-Pacific Partnership was dead ??? even as federal ministers insisted it might survive.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Minister of International Trade Chrystia Freeland take part in a meeting at the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb 17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,245,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC