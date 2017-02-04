Developer envisions downtown Toledo gem
Mr. Palazuelo says he was attracted to the 'soul' of the Commerce Paper Co. building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
|Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|Gus
|113
|'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|jjackambient001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC