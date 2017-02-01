Damen Takes Control of Curacao Yard
Damen Shiprepair & Conversion has taken over the management of the Curaao Droogdok Maatschappij as of February 1, 2017, following an agreement between the Government of Curaao and Damen Shipyards Group in September 2016. The location will now continue its activities under the name of Damen Shiprepair Curaao .
