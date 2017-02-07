Claro Peru doubles 4G coverage following LTE-700 launch
'This new network - now powered by the 700MHz band - offers our users the ability to access a better connectivity experience with more speed a Thanks to the large number of 2G and 3G base stations we have, we only have to add the new 700MHz band in them to continue to rapidly expand our 4G coverage.' The 700MHz-enabled sites are located in metropolitan Lima, Callao and 38 main cities in the departments of Amazonas, Ancash, Apurimac, Arequipa, Ayacucho, Cajamarca, Cusco, Huanuco, Ica, Junin, La Libertad, Lambayeque, Loreto, Madre de Dios, Moquegua, Pasco, Piura, Puno, Tacna, Tumbes and Ucayali.
