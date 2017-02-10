Brazil Signs Agreement with 10 Countries to Investigate Odebrecht
Yesterday Brazil's Federal Public Prosecutor's Office signed and agreement with nine Latin American countries and Portugal with the objective of investigating Odebrecht. Until now it is the largest international collaboration agreement related to Operation Lava Jato .
