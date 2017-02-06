Australia forces foreign owners of 15...

Australia forces foreign owners of 15 properties to sell

Australia has forced the foreign owners of 15 illegally bought properties to sell, as the government tries to placate voters unhappy about a lack of affordable housing. The latest round, announced by Treasurer Scott Morrison on Monday, takes the total number of forced property sales to 61 since May last year with a combined value of A$107 million , the government said.

