Argentine prosecutor asks to investigate president over postal service deal

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri holds a cabinet meeting alongside Cabinet Chief Marcos Pena, Interior Minister Rogelio Frigerio, Labour Minister Jorge Triaca and Secretary of Interministerial Coordination of Cabinet Office Gustavo Lopetegui at the Olivos presidential residence in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in this handout photo received February 14, 2017. Argentine Presidency/Handout via FILE PHOTO: Then Argentine President Cristina Fernandez applauds next to Macri Group CEO Franco Macri, father of Mauricio Macri, and Alicorp CEO Leslie Pierce, after the signing of an investment and integration agreement between the two countries in Lima, Peru March 22, 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.