A closet full of surprises
How can a play about a serious matter such as a fatal illness turn into a hilarious comedy and a gripping thriller? Playwright and director Sofa Wilhelmi makes it possible through Clara, a work which proposes a singular theatre blend of genres and dozens of thought-provoking topics at the same time. Wilhelmi was born in 1983 in Lima, Peru, but has lived in Buenos Aires since 1986.
