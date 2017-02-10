A closet full of surprises

How can a play about a serious matter such as a fatal illness turn into a hilarious comedy and a gripping thriller? Playwright and director Sofa Wilhelmi makes it possible through Clara, a work which proposes a singular theatre blend of genres and dozens of thought-provoking topics at the same time. Wilhelmi was born in 1983 in Lima, Peru, but has lived in Buenos Aires since 1986.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buenos Aires Herald.