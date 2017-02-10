100 Blood Units Rushed To Peru To Sav...

100 Blood Units Rushed To Peru To Save Stricken Israeli Tourist

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Forward

A paramedic from Israel's Magen David Adom emergency rescue organization is on her way to Peru with 100 units of blood for an Israeli tourist hospitalized there after contracting a serious blood-related illness. The paramedic left with the blood late Wednesday night after the Health Ministry of Peru gave permission to bring the units of blood into the country following diplomatic contacts involving MDA and Israel's Foreign Ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 23 hr Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,200 • Total comments across all topics: 278,963,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC