100 Blood Units Rushed To Peru To Save Stricken Israeli Tourist
A paramedic from Israel's Magen David Adom emergency rescue organization is on her way to Peru with 100 units of blood for an Israeli tourist hospitalized there after contracting a serious blood-related illness. The paramedic left with the blood late Wednesday night after the Health Ministry of Peru gave permission to bring the units of blood into the country following diplomatic contacts involving MDA and Israel's Foreign Ministry.
