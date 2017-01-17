Wasp develops head of an ANT on its rear end
The weirdest wasp on the planet: Researchers reveal 'Ay caramba!' insect with a rear end that looks just like the head of an ANT to scare spiders The ant-like posterior might be used to scare certain types of spiders away who abandon their eggs, which are then used by the wasps to lay their own eggs into The researchers based at University of Turku in Finland named the wasp Clistopyga caramba, after the Spanish phrase 'Ay caramba!' used to express astonishment - describing the feeling the researchers felt when they saw the wasp for the first time.
