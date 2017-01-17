Wasp develops head of an ANT on its r...

Wasp develops head of an ANT on its rear end

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

The weirdest wasp on the planet: Researchers reveal 'Ay caramba!' insect with a rear end that looks just like the head of an ANT to scare spiders The ant-like posterior might be used to scare certain types of spiders away who abandon their eggs, which are then used by the wasps to lay their own eggs into The researchers based at University of Turku in Finland named the wasp Clistopyga caramba, after the Spanish phrase 'Ay caramba!' used to express astonishment - describing the feeling the researchers felt when they saw the wasp for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
News Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08) Jun '16 Gus 113
News 'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16) Jan '16 jjackambient001 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,154 • Total comments across all topics: 278,014,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC