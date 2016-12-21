Top Obama adviser claims president 'h...

Top Obama adviser claims president 'hasn't had a scandal' - but watchdog claims White House 'scandal rap sheet' is 'as long as my arm' Valerie Jarrett, the president's closest adviser, said Sunday that Obama hasn't had a scandal and he hasn't done something to embarrass himself' Barack Obama's closest adviser said Sunday that the outgoing president has led a scandal-free administration - a statement that drew howls from conservatives.

