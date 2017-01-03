Tinka Resources Is A Zinc Junior To K...

Tinka Resources Is A Zinc Junior To Keep An Eye On

Tinka's primary asset is Ayawilca, a polymetallic zinc deposit the company describes as "one of [the] most significant new zinc discoveries in Peru in the past 20 years". Tinka has a 10,000 to 15,000 meter drill program scheduled for 2017.

Chicago, IL

