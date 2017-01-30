SRU physician assistant students lear...

SRU physician assistant students learn and practice modern medicine in Peru

Monday Jan 30

Seven first- year Slippery Rock University physician assistant students and seven undergraduate students in the Pre-PA club attended a medical mission trip in Huancayo, Peru. The group traveled through FIMRC Jan. 7-15 during the winter break.

Chicago, IL

