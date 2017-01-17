REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

See More > Six-month-old harbour seal Marshmallow Fu was tagged with a satellite transmitter at the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre before being released into Vancouver waters. See More > will be leaving next week to Mexico to swim with dolphins, , after being granted a "dream of a lifetime" from A life jacket, some ingenuity, lots of cardboard and a roll of duck tape were all it took to for Shuswap and North Okanagan students to participate in the second-annual Cardboard Boat Race this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Press.