President Xi's domestic and overseas ...

President Xi's domestic and overseas trips in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: China Daily

In the speech, Xi stressed the need to "advance industrialization in the Middle East", a statement backed up with pledges of billions of dollars in loans and investments to help make that happen. Xi, invited by Czech President Milos Zeman, is the first Chinese president to make a state visit to the country since the establishment of diplomatic ties 67 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
News Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08) Jun '16 Gus 113
News 'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16) Jan '16 jjackambient001 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,622,388

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC