Police in Peru took down an international drug ring hiding cocaine in vegetables
Peruvian police found a little over 4,508 pounds of cocaine hidden in packages of asparagus destined for Amsterdam on Wednesday. Upon searching the property, authorities found pallets of cans of asparagus ready for shipment.
