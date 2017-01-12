Peru to begin cleaning up South America's largest lake

In this May 24, 2011, file photo, a man rows a boat in lake Titicaca, in Desaguadero, Bolivia. The lake is about to get a major clean up after years of uncontrolled pollution, as Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski announced the construction of 10 treatment plants on rivers emptying into Lake Titicaca.

