Peru to begin cleaning up South America's largest lake
In this May 24, 2011, file photo, a man rows a boat in lake Titicaca, in Desaguadero, Bolivia. The lake is about to get a major clean up after years of uncontrolled pollution, as Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski announced the construction of 10 treatment plants on rivers emptying into Lake Titicaca.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
|Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|Gus
|113
|'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|jjackambient001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC