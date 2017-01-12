Peru says Odebrecht bribery scandal cost the economy $283m

The Brazilian builder has admitted to paying $29m in bribes to win public works contracts in Peru between 2005 and 2014 The Brazilian builder won 23 public projects worth more than $16.9bn in the 17-year stretch, including 16 projects worth $11.3bn that were reviewed by the comptroller, Edgar Alarcon told reporters. The comptroller has sent reports to the judiciary and the attorney general's office, including findings on the Gasoducto Sur Peruano natural gas pipeline concession and Line 1 of the Lima Metro, Alarcon said.

