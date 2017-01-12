Peru says Odebrecht bribery scandal c...

Peru says Odebrecht bribery scandal cost the economy $283m

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Latin Finance

The Brazilian builder has admitted to paying $29m in bribes to win public works contracts in Peru between 2005 and 2014 The Brazilian builder won 23 public projects worth more than $16.9bn in the 17-year stretch, including 16 projects worth $11.3bn that were reviewed by the comptroller, Edgar Alarcon told reporters. The comptroller has sent reports to the judiciary and the attorney general's office, including findings on the Gasoducto Sur Peruano natural gas pipeline concession and Line 1 of the Lima Metro, Alarcon said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Latin Finance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
News Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08) Jun '16 Gus 113
News 'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16) Jan '16 jjackambient001 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,856,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC