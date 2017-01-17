Peru freezes bank accounts of Camargo Correa in graft inquiry
Jan 18 Peru is freezing Camargo Correa SA's bank accounts as it investigates the Brazilian engineering company for possible corruption, the attorney general's office said late on Tuesday. Authorities will also freeze the accounts of companies linked to businessman Gonzalo Monteverde, who is suspected of helping Brazilian construction companies distribute bribes in Peru, the office added on Twitter.
