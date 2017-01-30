Peru and Colombia vow to stand with Mexico after row with Trump
Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and his Colombian counterpart Juan Manuel Santos meet before the 3rd Binational Cabinet in Arequipa, Peru January 27, 2017. Courtesy of Peruvian Presidency/Luis Guillen/Handout via Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and his Colombian counterpart Juan Manuel Santos attend the 3rd Binational Cabinet in Arequipa, Peru January 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
|Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|Gus
|113
|'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|jjackambient001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC