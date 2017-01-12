Peru aims to close deals on $3 bln for state energy company
Jan 11 Peru's finance minister said Wednesday that he will seek to close deals on $3 billion in financing for state energy company Petroperu, including a loan from Spanish state-backed insurer Cesce, during a trip to Europe next week. In an interview with local broadcaster RPP, Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne said the money would allow Petroperu to pay for remaining upgrades at its Talara refinery and to repair its four-decades old pipeline that remains shuttered after a dozen oil spills in the Amazon last year.
