Odebrecht to Pay Peru an Initial $8.9 Million as Graft Scandal Grows

Thursday Jan 5

Brazil's Odebrecht SA has agreed to pay Peru an initial 30 million soles in cash as it prepares to disclose details on bribes it gave local officials over a period spanning three presidencies, the attorney general's office said Thursday. The money, to be deposited in the coming days, is just part of what the family-owned engineering conglomerate will pay Peru in a broader settlement with prosecutors as they seek to uncover the people and companies involved in the kickback schemes.

Chicago, IL

