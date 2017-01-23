Odebrecht group ready to return US$5 ...

Odebrecht group ready to return US$5 billion pipeline contract to Peru

Friday Jan 20

A consortium controlled by Brazilian builder Odebrecht S.A. will miss a financing deadline on Monday for a natural gas pipeline project in Peru and awaits government notification that it will lose the US$5 billion contract, the company said on Friday. A sign of the Odebrecht Brazilian construction conglomerate is seen at their headquarters in Lima, Peru, January 5, 2017.

Chicago, IL

