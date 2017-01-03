Odebrecht Corruption Case Poses Challenge To Peruvian Justice System

Alleged bribes paid by Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht to former high officials in Peru have become a true challenge for the country's justice system, said the new president of Peru's Supreme Court of Justice on Tuesday. This was "a challenge for the entire justice administration," Duberli Rodriguez said at a press conference on his second day in the job, referring to the charges that Odebrecht paid out around US$29 million between 2005 and 2014 in bribes to win public works contracts.

