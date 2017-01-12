New market study, 'Peru Oil & Gas Rep...

New market study, 'Peru Oil & Gas Report Q1 2017', has been published

Production of crude and natural gas will grow over the next decade due to a strong project pipeline and continued government support. However, the country will produce below its potential as a history of strong environmental opposition and a highly competitive regional market will reduce the attractiveness of the country's oil and ga s sector in the wake of the industry-wide downturn .

Chicago, IL

