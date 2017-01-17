Mining Wastes Report Identifies Research Gaps
More scientific research needs to be done to understand and assess the environmental impacts of wastes from mining operations which have been disposed into the marine environment, a new report shows. The Joint Group of Experts on the Scientific Aspects of Marine Environmental Protection report, Impacts of mine tailings in the marine environment, provides the findings of an international workshop held in Lima, Peru and makes a number of recommendations for future work.
