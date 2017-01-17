Marianette "Eileen" (Isaac) Geddis
Marianette "Eileen" Geddis passed away to her Savior, Sabbath, January 14, 2017, surrounded by her family. Eileen was born May 23, 1925, in Lima, Peru, to Harold and Ella Isaac.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
|Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|Gus
|113
|'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|jjackambient001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC