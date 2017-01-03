Girl, 8, kidnapped on way to school was sexual assaulted and...

Girl, 8, kidnapped on way to school w...

Thursday Jan 5

Young Edith went missing on the last day of the school term with heartbroken mum saying: 'She danced everywhere. I am so sad for what she suffered' A young girl has been found dead after she was kidnapped on the last day of the school term, before being sexually assaulted, strangled then dumped in a suitcase.

