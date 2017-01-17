Fugitive wanted in fatal 2010 hit-and-run arrested in Peru
Prosecutors in Bucks County say a fugitive wanted on charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run in 2010 was arrested in his native Peru. Authorities say 46-year-old Nelio Sotomayor-Sanchez was apprehended in Lima, Peru, earlier this month.
