Fugitive wanted in fatal 2010 hit-and...

Fugitive wanted in fatal 2010 hit-and-run arrested in Peru

Thursday

" Prosecutors in a southeastern Pennsylvania county say a fugitive wanted on charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run in 2010 was arrested in his native Peru. Authorities say 46-year-old Nelio Sotomayor-Sanchez was apprehended in Lima, Peru, earlier this month.

Chicago, IL

