Exclusive: Brazil's Odebrecht says anti-graft backlash threatens fines, public works

A top Latin America executive of Brazil's Odebrecht SA pushed back against calls to bar the company from countries where it has admitted to bribery across the region, warning "radical" reactions would jeopardize its ability to pay penalties. A sign of the Odebrecht Brazilian construction conglomerate is seen at their headquarters in Lima, Peru, January 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.