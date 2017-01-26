Exclusive: Brazil's Odebrecht says anti-graft backlash threatens fines, public works
A top Latin America executive of Brazil's Odebrecht SA pushed back against calls to bar the company from countries where it has admitted to bribery across the region, warning "radical" reactions would jeopardize its ability to pay penalties. A sign of the Odebrecht Brazilian construction conglomerate is seen at their headquarters in Lima, Peru, January 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
|Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|Gus
|113
|'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|jjackambient001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC