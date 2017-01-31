Doctor caught on film 'rubbing his genitals on sleeping patient's face'
Footage shows Javier Mauricio Cuba in scrubs perform the foul act on the woman at the Peruvian America Clinic in Trujillo, Peru on January 26. The video was taken on a mobile phone by a family member of the woman at the hospital's emergency department, according to Peruvian news site Elpopular . He was on duty with six nurses and two caretakers, none of whom reported having seen anything out of the ordinary.
