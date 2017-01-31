Doctor caught on film 'rubbing his ge...

Doctor caught on film 'rubbing his genitals on sleeping patient's face'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Metro UK News

Footage shows Javier Mauricio Cuba in scrubs perform the foul act on the woman at the Peruvian America Clinic in Trujillo, Peru on January 26. The video was taken on a mobile phone by a family member of the woman at the hospital's emergency department, according to Peruvian news site Elpopular . He was on duty with six nurses and two caretakers, none of whom reported having seen anything out of the ordinary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
News Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08) Jun '16 Gus 113
News 'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16) Jan '16 jjackambient001 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,176 • Total comments across all topics: 278,525,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC