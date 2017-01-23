Dead miner pulled from under landslid...

Dead miner pulled from under landslide in Peru, six others missing

The body of one of seven miners trapped under a landslide for four days in southern Peru was pulled from a 200-meter deep tunnel on Friday, but hopes of finding the others alive dimmed, authorities said. The miners had been working in an underground copper mine owned by Chinchilico Minero SAC in the region of Arequipa when more than 50 meters of mud and rock piled on top of the entrance during a downpour on Monday.

