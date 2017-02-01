Chinese New Year ushered in across th...

Chinese New Year ushered in across the globe

Friday Jan 27

SINGAPORE: Firecrackers and fireworks lit up the night skies and people were entertained by colourful lion dance performances and lantern exhibitions as Chinese New Year was ushered in across the globe on Saturday . Beijing's central bell tower was rung 108 times at the stroke of midnight and noticeably less fireworks could be seen in the air in China's capital on early Saturday as the Chinese were welcoming the year of the rooster.

