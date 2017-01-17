Case Western Reserve University Schoo...

Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine's Brian Grimberg...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Newswise

Brian T. Grimberg, PhD, assistant professor of international health, infectious diseases, and immunology at the Center for Global Health and Diseases at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program Award from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Under the award, Dr. Grimberg will conduct research on a malaria-detection device he helped develop, and teach and mentor undergraduate, graduate, and medical students at Cayetano Heredia University, in Lima, Peru.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
News Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08) Jun '16 Gus 113
News 'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16) Jan '16 jjackambient001 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,052,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC