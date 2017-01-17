Brazil's Odebrecht settling bribe cases in 12 countries
Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. A sign of the Odebrecht Brazilian construction conglomerate is seen at their headquarters in Lima, Peru, January 5, 2017.
