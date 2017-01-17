Bad weather and broken generator stal...

Bad weather and broken generator stall bid to rescue Peru miners

LIMA: Heavy rain and equipment failure stalled efforts in Peru on Thursday to rescue seven miners who were trapped in a tunnel hundreds of meters below ground by a landslide three days ago, officials said. Four of the men may already be dead, according to a miner who escaped on Tuesday, a day after the mine in the southern region of Arequipa was engulfed.

