Two huge volcanoes explode into life ...

Two huge volcanoes explode into life triggering EVACUATION and - state of emergency'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Daily Star

The explosion is the latest in a string of activity from the massive volcano which is just 40 miles from Peru's second most populous city Arequipa in the Andes. Meanwhile, the Ubinas volcano is only 60 miles away is also active, spewing an ash cloud into the atmosphere around two miles high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
News Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08) Jun '16 Gus 113
News 'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16) Jan '16 jjackambient001 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,855 • Total comments across all topics: 277,605,599

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC