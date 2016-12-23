Telefonica inks network deals with Ezentis in Peru, Chile

Telefonica Peru has signed a four-year network maintenance contract with Spanish network services company Ezentis, covering capital city Lima and the provinces of Cuzco, Puno, Moquegua, Arequipa, Tacna, Madre de Dios and Apurimac. The contract, which is said to be worth EUR100 million , will principally cover the maintenance of 1,100 new cell towers.

