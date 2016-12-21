Peru's president, opposition leader v...

Peru's president, opposition leader vow cooperation after political tension

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Reuters

Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and opposition leader Keiko Fujimori kiss after a meeting next to Peruvian Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani in Lima, Peru, December 19, 2016. Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and opposition leader Keiko Fujimori shake hands after a meeting next to Peruvian Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani in Lima, Peru, December 19, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov 26 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
News Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08) Jun '16 Gus 113
News 'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16) Jan '16 jjackambient001 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,130

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC