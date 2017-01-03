Peru's President Kuczynski says may s...

Peru's President Kuczynski says may sue Odebrecht

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Peruvian president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Saturday that he is evaluating the possibility of suing Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht for damages after the company admitted to using bribes to secure public contracts in the Andean nation. A general view of the headquarters of Odebrecht, a large private Brazilian construction firm, in Lima, Peru, February 24, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
News Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08) Jun '16 Gus 113
News 'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16) Jan '16 jjackambient001 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,491 • Total comments across all topics: 277,637,322

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC