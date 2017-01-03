Peru's President Kuczynski says may sue Odebrecht

Peruvian president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Saturday that he is evaluating the possibility of suing Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht for damages after the company admitted to using bribes to secure public contracts in the Andean nation. A general view of the headquarters of Odebrecht, a large private Brazilian construction firm, in Lima, Peru, February 24, 2016.

