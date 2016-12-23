Peru vows to back graft probes as Odebrecht plea shakes country

The government of Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said it was helping the attorney general's office obtain information from prosecutors abroad after Brazil-based Odebrecht said in a global plea deal that it doled out $29 million in bribes to local officials over three presidencies. Kuczynski has not been implicated in any act of corruption, Prime Minister Fernando Zavala stressed on Wednesday after engineering conglomerate Odebrecht acknowledged paying $20 million to benefit a high-ranking official in about 2005, when Kuczynski was finance minister and then prime minister under President Alejandro Toledo.

