Peru and Bolivia vow to clean Lake Titicaca
Taking a boat from the pier of Puno into Lake Titicaca, the highest navigable lake in the world, means moving through murky water full of floating plastic first. Along the shores of the lake that lies on the border of Bolivia and Peru , the water has a weird foam layer on the surface and emits a smell of decay.
