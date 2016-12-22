Panoro Minerals Announces Receipt of ...

Panoro Minerals Announces Receipt of Matching US$2.0 million Payment...

Thursday Dec 22

Panoro Minerals Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Panoro Trading Ltd. are pleased to announce that they have received a third payment of US$2.0 million as part of the Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with Silver Wheaton Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Silver Wheaton Corp. in respect of the Cotabambas project located in Peru. The principal terms of the Cotabambas Early Deposit Agreement are as described in the Company's press release on March 21, 2016, whereby Silver Wheaton will pay Panoro upfront cash payments totalling US$140.0 million for 25% of the payable gold production and 100% of the payable silver production from the Company's Cotabambas Project in Peru.

Chicago, IL

