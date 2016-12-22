Panoro Minerals Announces Receipt of Matching US$2.0 million Payment...
Panoro Minerals Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Panoro Trading Ltd. are pleased to announce that they have received a third payment of US$2.0 million as part of the Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with Silver Wheaton Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Silver Wheaton Corp. in respect of the Cotabambas project located in Peru. The principal terms of the Cotabambas Early Deposit Agreement are as described in the Company's press release on March 21, 2016, whereby Silver Wheaton will pay Panoro upfront cash payments totalling US$140.0 million for 25% of the payable gold production and 100% of the payable silver production from the Company's Cotabambas Project in Peru.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov 26
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
|Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|Gus
|113
|'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|jjackambient001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC