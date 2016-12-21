Odebrecht Bribery Scandal Shakes Up L...

Odebrecht Bribery Scandal Shakes Up Latin America

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Wall Street Journal

The Brazilian construction giant's admission that it paid hundreds of millions of dollars to win contracts has sparked a political crisis there and a range of reactions elsewhere LIMA, Peru-Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht SA's admission to U.S. prosecutors that it paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to win lucrative infrastructure contracts is reverberating across Latin America, where the company has built some of the region's biggest projects during the last 15 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov 26 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
News Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08) Jun '16 Gus 113
News 'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16) Jan '16 jjackambient001 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 277,355,820

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC