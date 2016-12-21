Odebrecht Bribery Scandal Shakes Up Latin America
The Brazilian construction giant's admission that it paid hundreds of millions of dollars to win contracts has sparked a political crisis there and a range of reactions elsewhere LIMA, Peru-Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht SA's admission to U.S. prosecutors that it paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to win lucrative infrastructure contracts is reverberating across Latin America, where the company has built some of the region's biggest projects during the last 15 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov 26
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
|Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|Gus
|113
|'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|jjackambient001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC