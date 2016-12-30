Now is not the time to "move on" and ...

Now is not the time to "move on" and excuse those who seek to harm us

Friday Dec 30

President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk before an economic leaders meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 20. President Barack Obama's decision to punish Russia for orchestrating a hacking campaign meant to influence the 2016 election is a welcome move, and one that should be supported by good patriots everywhere. The world's largest democracy should not let such a breach go unanswered.

Chicago, IL

