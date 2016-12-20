LAMSAC's acquisition: VINCI becomes motorway concessionaire in Peru
Acquisition of LAMSAC, concessionaire of the Linea Amarilla highway in Lima, Peru, and PEX, which operates the associated electronic toll collection system VINCI Highways, VINCI Concessions' subsidiary, has finalised the acquisition of 100% of LAMSAC company, concessionaire-holder of LA nea Amarilla, a 25 km toll road around the center of Lima, and PEX, LAMSAC's electronic toll collection operator. The deal is based on an enterprise value of LAMSAC and PEX at PEN 5.5billion as of 31 December 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov 26
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
|Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|Gus
|113
|'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|jjackambient001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC