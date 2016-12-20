LAMSAC's acquisition: VINCI becomes motorway concessionaire in Peru

Acquisition of LAMSAC, concessionaire of the Linea Amarilla highway in Lima, Peru, and PEX, which operates the associated electronic toll collection system VINCI Highways, VINCI Concessions' subsidiary, has finalised the acquisition of 100% of LAMSAC company, concessionaire-holder of LA nea Amarilla, a 25 km toll road around the center of Lima, and PEX, LAMSAC's electronic toll collection operator. The deal is based on an enterprise value of LAMSAC and PEX at PEN 5.5billion as of 31 December 2015.

