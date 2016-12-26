Gov't - more open' to RCEP trade pact...

Gov't - more open' to RCEP trade pact: Dominguez

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said the Duterte administration a will look "closely" at the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership , given its new policy of moving the country swiftly towards economic integration with its fellow-members in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and major trade partners in Asia and the Pacific. "I personally would like to look at RCEP closely because that's the 10 ASEAN countries, I think.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov 26 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
News Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08) Jun '16 Gus 113
News 'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16) Jan '16 jjackambient001 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,008 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,589

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC