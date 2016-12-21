Drilling commenced at Condor's Ocros Project, Ancash, Peru
Further to the Company's news release of December 9, 2016, Condor reports that written approval for the "IniciaciA3n de Actividades" has been received from the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines. In anticipation of this approval, CompaA ia Minera Casapalca S.A. had mobilized their drilling contractor to the Ocros project earlier this month.
