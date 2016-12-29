DOF acts on cases vs 14 erring employees, sets reforms in e-reporting for LGU treasurers
The Department of Finance has taken punitive action against 14 officials and employees under its supervision and introduced reforms in the electronic reporting system for treasurers of local government units . Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III has ordered the implementation of separate rulings of the Office of the Ombudsman to either suspend or dismiss from the service the erring officials in just six months into the Duterte administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
|Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|Gus
|113
|'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|jjackambient001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC