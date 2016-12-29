DOF acts on cases vs 14 erring employ...

DOF acts on cases vs 14 erring employees, sets reforms in e-reporting for LGU treasurers

The Department of Finance has taken punitive action against 14 officials and employees under its supervision and introduced reforms in the electronic reporting system for treasurers of local government units . Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III has ordered the implementation of separate rulings of the Office of the Ombudsman to either suspend or dismiss from the service the erring officials in just six months into the Duterte administration.

